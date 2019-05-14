Ben Simmons Plans to ‘Expand’ His Game During Offseason

Ben Simmons didn’t offer many details, but told reporters he plans to “expand” his game this summer.

The 22-year-old acknowledged that he needs to develop his jumper, and punish defenses for sagging off of him.

One suspects Simmons will take different stance on the need to shoot three-pointers.

Does he think he needs to be able to shoot from outside the paint? “Yes.” Does he think he needs to get to a point where he attempts more than five shots in a playoff Game 7? “Yes.” Is his plan still to spend the summer working on that shot with his brother Liam, a former small-school collegiate basketball player and assistant coach? “Yes.” Hey, the guy has never been long on words.

