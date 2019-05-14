Ben Simmons Plans to ‘Expand’ His Game During Offseason

by May 14, 2019
12,387

Ben Simmons didn’t offer many details, but told reporters he plans to “expand” his game this summer.

The 22-year-old acknowledged that he needs to develop his jumper, and punish defenses for sagging off of him.

One suspects Simmons will take different stance on the need to shoot three-pointers.

Per Philly.com:

Does he think he needs to be able to shoot from outside the paint?

“Yes.”

Does he think he needs to get to a point where he attempts more than five shots in a playoff Game 7?

“Yes.”

Is his plan still to spend the summer working on that shot with his brother Liam, a former small-school collegiate basketball player and assistant coach?

“Yes.”

Hey, the guy has never been long on words.

