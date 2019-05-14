Ben Simmons Plans to ‘Expand’ His Game During Offseason

Ben Simmons didn’t offer many details, but told reporters he plans to “expand” his game this summer.
The 22-year-old acknowledged that he needs to develop his jumper, and punish defenses for sagging off of him.
One suspects Simmons will take different stance on the need to shoot three-pointers.
Per Philly.com:
Does he think he needs to be able to shoot from outside the paint?
“Yes.”
Does he think he needs to get to a point where he attempts more than five shots in a playoff Game 7?
“Yes.”
Is his plan still to spend the summer working on that shot with his brother Liam, a former small-school collegiate basketball player and assistant coach?
“Yes.”
Hey, the guy has never been long on words.
