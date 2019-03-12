Ben Simmons Unfazed By Kobe Bryant’s Jumpshot Comments

Ben Simmons was unfazed by Kobe Bryant‘s unsolicited advice to develop a jumpshot.

The 22-year-old knows it’s something he needs to work on, and says he is “trying to develop” his game.

“It’s not just a Kobe thing,” Simmons told reporters.

Per Philly.com:

Simmons is shooting 20.4 percent from 10 feet and beyond this season. He was asked about Bryant’s comment this weekend.

“That’s what people say, in general,” Simmons said. “It’s not just a Kobe thing. And I know that. I’m trying to develop my game, trying to get better.”

He finished with 15 points, 4 rebounds and a team-best 6 assists in Sunday’s 106-89 victory over the Indiana Pacers at the Wells Fargo Center. Simmons is averaging 17.0 points, 9.2 rebounds and league-fourth-best 7.9 assists. Simmons has recorded 10 triple-doubles and 39 double-doubles this season.