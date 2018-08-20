Ben Simmons: ‘I Wanna Be an All-Star’

Ben Simmons is coming off a Rookie of the Year campaign, and now has sights set on making the NBA All-Star team next season.

The 22-year-old finished third in fan voting for Eastern Conference guards in 2017-18.

Ben Simmons, to me, on his goal for the 2018-19 season: "I wanna be an All-Star."https://t.co/1ZrozhgTct — Olgun Uluc (@OlgunUluc) August 17, 2018

Simmons has made his jumpshot the focus of his offseason training.

Per Fox Sports Australia: