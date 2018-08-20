Ben Simmons: ‘I Wanna Be an All-Star’

Ben Simmons is coming off a Rookie of the Year campaign, and now has sights set on making the NBA All-Star team next season.
The 22-year-old finished third in fan voting for Eastern Conference guards in 2017-18.
Ben Simmons, to me, on his goal for the 2018-19 season: "I wanna be an All-Star."https://t.co/1ZrozhgTct
— Olgun Uluc (@OlgunUluc) August 17, 2018
Simmons has made his jumpshot the focus of his offseason training.
Per Fox Sports Australia:
“I wanna be an All-Star,” the reigning Rookie of the Year told foxsports.com.au.
Injury after injury in the Eastern Conference gave the Australian hope that he would eventually be voted in, but he was forced to be content with just headlining the Rising Stars Challenge.
“Those are the best players in the league,” Simmons continued. “I think setting myself up for little goals like that along the way just keeps me motivated, and it keeps my goals right there.”