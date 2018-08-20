Ben Simmons: ‘I Wanna Be an All-Star’

by August 20, 2018
737

Ben Simmons is coming off a Rookie of the Year campaign, and now has sights set on making the NBA All-Star team next season.

The 22-year-old finished third in fan voting for Eastern Conference guards in 2017-18.

Simmons has made his jumpshot the focus of his offseason training.

Per Fox Sports Australia:

“I wanna be an All-Star,” the reigning Rookie of the Year told foxsports.com.au.

Injury after injury in the Eastern Conference gave the Australian hope that he would eventually be voted in, but he was forced to be content with just headlining the Rising Stars Challenge.

“Those are the best players in the league,” Simmons continued. “I think setting myself up for little goals like that along the way just keeps me motivated, and it keeps my goals right there.”

 
You Might Also Like
SLAMTV

Joel Embiid: Colangelo Tweets ‘Hurtful’

2 weeks ago
4,450
NBA

Joel Embiid Not Worried About Philly’s Free Agency Letdown

3 weeks ago
3,433
NBA

Enes Kanter: NBA Only Has ‘Five Teams’

4 weeks ago
33,812
NBA

NBA Players React to Their 2K19 Ratings 🎮

4 weeks ago
9,380
NBA

Sixers Re-Sign Amir Johnson to One-Year Deal

2 months ago
722
SLAMTV

Joel Embiid Dunks on Mo Bamba in Pickup Game

2 months ago
22,300
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Cassius Stanley and Jalen Green GET UP in SLAM’s Dunk Contest 🛫

34 mins ago
31

Ben Simmons: ‘I Wanna Be an All-Star’

3 hours ago
737

‘I’ll Stick to My Job’: Jayson Tatum Unfazed By Criticism

4 hours ago
1,653

Rudy Gay: ‘I Feel Athletic Again’

4 hours ago
1,594
SLAM Summer Classic

Watch Highlights From the First-Ever SLAM Summer Classic

20 hours ago
742