Ben Wallace Became Depressed Following NBA Retirement

by October 15, 2018
1

Ben Wallace suffered through depression following his retirement from the NBA in 2012.

Wallace, 44, says he was depressed for a couple of years after walking away from the game.

The four-time Defensive Player of the Year eventually regained his footing—becoming heavily involed in remote control car racing—and is now a part-owner and chairman of the Grand Rapids Drive NBA G League team.

Per The Undefeated:

“Basketball is sort of mind-controlling,” said Wallace. “It takes you on a journey of extreme highs and extreme lows. It almost makes you need it. One day I can go out and get 20 rebounds and tomorrow I can come out and get seven or eight. Now, you’re sort of waiting for the next time to prove yourself. When you retire, you start feeling left out, no one’s really checking on you, you ain’t getting no phone calls that you used to get. Then you start to get low, but there’s no game tomorrow to lift you up, so you just keep sinking and sinking.”

Wallace knew he had to do something better, so he picked up his phone and dialed all the people who told him to call if he ever needed anything or wanted to get back in the game. The first person he called was Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle.

“That was a major call for me because he’s one of those guys I played for and he knew me,” said Wallace. “He picked up the phone and he knew exactly what I needed at the time. He gave me a list of the people I need to call and get in contact with. Two years ago, I called Mike Woodson, Doc Rivers, and they all were helpful and pointed me in the right direction.”

Related
WATCH: The Pistons Pay Tribute to Ben Wallace with Halftime Video

 
You Might Also Like
NBA

Andre Drummond to Start Shooting Three-Pointers

2 months ago
4,500
NBA

Doc Rivers: Easy for Clippers to Rebuild

3 months ago
3,016
NBA

Report: Dwane Casey Agrees to Five-Year Deal To Become Coach of the Pistons

4 months ago
968
NBA

July 2005, SLAM 89: Ben Wallace Cover Story

4 months ago
1,162
NBA

The SLAM Legend of the Week: Ben Wallace 💪

4 months ago
1,809
NBA

Report: Jason Kidd Is Interviewing for the Pistons’ Head Coaching Job

4 months ago
2,484
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Ben Wallace Became Depressed Following NBA Retirement

2 mins ago
1

Jayson Tatum: Celtics ‘Should Have Swept’ the Sixers

2 mins ago
1
Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler Expected to Play in Season Opener Despite Drama Surrounding Him

16 hours ago
929

Richard Jefferson Announces Decision to ‘Move On From Basketball’ 🙌

1 day ago
3,584
Joakim Noah

Knicks Waive Joakim Noah 👀

2 days ago
1,963