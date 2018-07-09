The Best Moments From Summer League So Far 🎥

This year’s Summer League has been jam-packed with monster blocks, poster dunks and numerous appearances from current NBA stars.

Check out some of the best moments so far:

DeMarcus Cousins pulls up.

Kevin Knox showing out.

Trae Young raining.

Josh Jackson rejects Marvin Bagley III.

Jordan Bell and Donovan Mitchell’s girlfriend.

Wait a damn second hold up. Did Jordan Bell really swat somebody’s dunk and then look at Donovan Mitchell’s girlfriend and say call me? Summer MVP 🏆 pic.twitter.com/mSuHvp34lf — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) July 7, 2018

Mitchell rocking the Karl Malone jersey.

Furkan Korkmaz goes off for 40.

No. 1 vs. No. 2.

Wendell Carter Jr. doing everything.

BAGLEY POSTER.

Jaren Jackson Jr. drops 29.

With plenty of games left on the schedule, expect the highlights to keep coming.

