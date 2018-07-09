The Best Moments From Summer League So Far 🎥

by July 09, 2018
This year’s Summer League has been jam-packed with monster blocks, poster dunks and numerous appearances from current NBA stars.

Check out some of the best moments so far:

DeMarcus Cousins pulls up.

Boogie just pulled up to Summer League! #NBASummer

A post shared by SLAM (@slamonline) on

Kevin Knox showing out. 

Trae Young raining.

Trae Young let it fly as he dropped 21 and 11 on the Knicks :fire:

A post shared by SLAM (@slamonline) on

Josh Jackson rejects Marvin Bagley III. 

Jordan Bell and Donovan Mitchell’s girlfriend. 

Mitchell rocking the Karl Malone jersey.

Keep a shoota with me like Malone :mountain:

A post shared by LEAGUE FITS (@leaguefits) on

Furkan Korkmaz goes off for 40. 

No. 1 vs. No. 2. 

Who are you more excited to see this season, Deandre Ayton or Marvin Bagley?

A post shared by SLAM (@slamonline) on

Wendell Carter Jr. doing everything. 

BAGLEY POSTER.

Jaren Jackson Jr. drops 29. 

With plenty of games left on the schedule, expect the highlights to keep coming.

