The Best Moments From Golden State’s Championship Parade 🏆🍾

The Golden State Warriors were BACK AT IT, as they hit the streets of Oakland for a third time in the past four years to celebrate another NBA championship.

Here are some of the best moments from their epic parade, featuring hilarious fits, a quest for Henny, and more…

—

Draymond Green naturally took advantage of the spotlight to once again troll LeBron James and the Cavaliers:

Dray also had words for big man Tristan Thompson, claiming that the two are “cut from a different cloth.” 👀

“We just cut from a different cloth … [Tristan Thompson] tried to shake my hand, I said, ‘Tristan, we ain’t cut the same.’” 😳 (via @NBCSWarriors) pic.twitter.com/XPMoMaEIPt — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) June 12, 2018

Stephen Curry rocked the throwback GS shorts and the RUN TMC hat:

Kevin Durant was ready to celebrate, but had some trouble popping a bottle of champagne on his double-decker bus. 😂

Somebody help KD pop this bottle please 😂 (via @its_whitney) pic.twitter.com/zIyBFEpPwn — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) June 12, 2018

The job was eventually done:

Of course, Nick Young, aka the SWAG CHAMP, took center stage. “All summer ’18 is shirtless.”

“I’m at the ultimate level. There is NOTHING higher than Swag Champ. All summer ‘18 is shirtless.” Swag Champ’s world, we’re all just living in it 🌎 (via @nbaontnt) pic.twitter.com/0QVt3DMT0u — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) June 12, 2018

JaVale McGee made sure the local Bay Area kids got in on the fun:

JaVale holding up Bay Area kids like he’s in Lion King 😂 (via @NBCSWarriors) pic.twitter.com/pyba7Hs8tT — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) June 12, 2018

Klay Thompson went so hard that he eventually worked up an appetite:

But the greatest moment of all came from Jordan Bell, who made a rookie mistake by forgetting his Hennessy at home.

A legendary Warriors fan was luckily there to save him:

Damn I left the Henny at home… good thing I got natural turn up 😁😁😁 — Jordan Bell (@1jordanbell) June 12, 2018

Oakland fans mad real for sharing their Henny with Jordan Bell 🙌🏽 (via @NBCSWarriors) pic.twitter.com/XeIhFAgzdF — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) June 12, 2018

What a time.

