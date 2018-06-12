The Best Moments From Golden State’s Championship Parade 🏆🍾

The Golden State Warriors were BACK AT IT, as they hit the streets of Oakland for a third time in the past four years to celebrate another NBA championship.
Here are some of the best moments from their epic parade, featuring hilarious fits, a quest for Henny, and more…
Draymond Green naturally took advantage of the spotlight to once again troll LeBron James and the Cavaliers:
Draymond always trollin' 😂 pic.twitter.com/z4DCshyfRz
— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) June 12, 2018
Dray also had words for big man Tristan Thompson, claiming that the two are “cut from a different cloth.” 👀
“We just cut from a different cloth … [Tristan Thompson] tried to shake my hand, I said, ‘Tristan, we ain’t cut the same.’” 😳 (via @NBCSWarriors) pic.twitter.com/XPMoMaEIPt
— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) June 12, 2018
Stephen Curry rocked the throwback GS shorts and the RUN TMC hat:
Steph ‘chip fitted 🏆 (via @NBCSWarriors) pic.twitter.com/B6vb3RkqvF
— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) June 12, 2018
Kevin Durant was ready to celebrate, but had some trouble popping a bottle of champagne on his double-decker bus. 😂
Somebody help KD pop this bottle please 😂 (via @its_whitney) pic.twitter.com/zIyBFEpPwn
— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) June 12, 2018
The job was eventually done:
UPDATE: He got it! 🍾 (via @nba) pic.twitter.com/bSX6zExA8D
— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) June 12, 2018
Of course, Nick Young, aka the SWAG CHAMP, took center stage. “All summer ’18 is shirtless.”
Championship P with the🍦🍧🍨 joints‼️ 📷: @warriors pic.twitter.com/X5th7X1JdQ
— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) June 12, 2018
“I’m at the ultimate level. There is NOTHING higher than Swag Champ. All summer ‘18 is shirtless.”
Swag Champ’s world, we’re all just living in it 🌎 (via @nbaontnt) pic.twitter.com/0QVt3DMT0u
— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) June 12, 2018
JaVale McGee made sure the local Bay Area kids got in on the fun:
JaVale holding up Bay Area kids like he’s in Lion King 😂 (via @NBCSWarriors) pic.twitter.com/pyba7Hs8tT
— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) June 12, 2018
Klay Thompson went so hard that he eventually worked up an appetite:
“I’m tired. I want to go eat a sandwich.” – @KlayThompson 🤣#DubNation pic.twitter.com/qQxb8qx202
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 12, 2018
But the greatest moment of all came from Jordan Bell, who made a rookie mistake by forgetting his Hennessy at home.
A legendary Warriors fan was luckily there to save him:
Damn I left the Henny at home… good thing I got natural turn up 😁😁😁
— Jordan Bell (@1jordanbell) June 12, 2018
Oakland fans mad real for sharing their Henny with Jordan Bell 🙌🏽 (via @NBCSWarriors) pic.twitter.com/XeIhFAgzdF
— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) June 12, 2018
What a time.
