The Best Moments From Golden State’s Championship Parade 🏆🍾

The Golden State Warriors were BACK AT IT, as they hit the streets of Oakland for a third time in the past four years to celebrate another NBA championship.

Here are some of the best moments from their epic parade, featuring hilarious fits, a quest for Henny, and more…

Draymond GreenΒ naturally took advantage of the spotlight to once again troll LeBron James and the Cavaliers:

Dray also had words for big man Tristan Thompson, claiming that the two are “cut from a different cloth.” πŸ‘€

β€œWe just cut from a different cloth … [Tristan Thompson] tried to shake my hand, I said, β€˜Tristan, we ain’t cut the same.’” 😳 (via @NBCSWarriors) pic.twitter.com/XPMoMaEIPt — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) June 12, 2018

Stephen Curry rocked the throwback GS shorts and the RUN TMC hat:

Kevin Durant was ready to celebrate, but had some trouble popping a bottle of champagne on his double-decker bus. πŸ˜‚

Somebody help KD pop this bottle please πŸ˜‚ (via @its_whitney) pic.twitter.com/zIyBFEpPwn — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) June 12, 2018

The job was eventually done:

Of course, Nick Young, aka the SWAG CHAMP, took center stage. “All summer ’18 is shirtless.”

β€œI’m at the ultimate level. There is NOTHING higher than Swag Champ. All summer β€˜18 is shirtless.” Swag Champ’s world, we’re all just living in it 🌎 (via @nbaontnt) pic.twitter.com/0QVt3DMT0u — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) June 12, 2018

JaVale McGee made sure the local Bay Area kids got in on the fun:

JaVale holding up Bay Area kids like he’s in Lion King πŸ˜‚ (via @NBCSWarriors) pic.twitter.com/pyba7Hs8tT — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) June 12, 2018

Klay ThompsonΒ went so hard that he eventually worked up an appetite:

But the greatest moment of all came from Jordan Bell, who made a rookie mistake by forgetting his Hennessy at home.

A legendary Warriors fan was luckily there to save him:

Damn I left the Henny at home… good thing I got natural turn up 😁😁😁 — Jordan Bell (@1jordanbell) June 12, 2018

Oakland fans mad real for sharing their Henny with Jordan Bell πŸ™ŒπŸ½ (via @NBCSWarriors) pic.twitter.com/XeIhFAgzdF — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) June 12, 2018

What a time.

