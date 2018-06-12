The Best Moments From Golden State’s Championship Parade 🏆🍾

by June 12, 2018
906

The Golden State Warriors were BACK AT IT, as they hit the streets of Oakland for a third time in the past four years to celebrate another NBA championship.

Here are some of the best moments from their epic parade, featuring hilarious fits, a quest for Henny, and more…

Draymond Green naturally took advantage of the spotlight to once again troll LeBron James and the Cavaliers:

Dray also had words for big man Tristan Thompson, claiming that the two are “cut from a different cloth.” 👀

Stephen Curry rocked the throwback GS shorts and the RUN TMC hat:

Kevin Durant was ready to celebrate, but had some trouble popping a bottle of champagne on his double-decker bus. 😂

The job was eventually done:

Of course, Nick Young, aka the SWAG CHAMP, took center stage. “All summer ’18 is shirtless.”

JaVale McGee made sure the local Bay Area kids got in on the fun:

Klay Thompson went so hard that he eventually worked up an appetite:

But the greatest moment of all came from Jordan Bell, who made a rookie mistake by forgetting his Hennessy at home.

A legendary Warriors fan was luckily there to save him:

What a time.

RELATED
Spalding Drops Limited Edition ‘Back2Back’ Basketball for Golden State Warriors

     
You Might Also Like
Uncategorized

Andre Iguodala Pranked Steve Kerr By Saying He Was Joining The Kings 😂

3 hours ago
1,702
Spalding, Golden State Warriors
NBA

Spalding Drops Limited Edition ‘Back2Back’ Basketball for Golden State Warriors

5 hours ago
288
NBA

Report: Draymond Green to Turn Down Extension, Seek Future Supermax Deal 💰

6 hours ago
1,834
Nike KD11
Kicks

Nike KD11 Officially Unveiled

6 hours ago
616
NBA

Kevin Durant: Free Agency ‘Will Make the League Better’

10 hours ago
2,808
NBA

Kobe Bryant: LeBron James Must ‘Figure Out a Way to Win’

10 hours ago
6,840
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Andre Iguodala Pranked Steve Kerr By Saying He Was Joining The Kings 😂

3 hours ago
1,702

The Best Moments From Golden State’s Championship Parade 🏆🍾

4 hours ago
906
kyrie irving extension celtics

Kyrie Irving Won’t Consider Signing Extension This Summer

4 hours ago
1,500
Spalding, Golden State Warriors

Spalding Drops Limited Edition ‘Back2Back’ Basketball for Golden State Warriors

5 hours ago
288

Report: Draymond Green to Turn Down Extension, Seek Future Supermax Deal 💰

6 hours ago
1,834