‘Best Thing I’ve Done’: Kyrie Irving Relishes Forcing Trade to Celtics

Kyrie Irving says forcing his way out of Cleveland last summer was the perfect career move to make.

“It was the best thing I’ve done,” says the All-Star point guard about a decision many considered foolish only a year ago.

Irving, 26, now has what he’s wanted all along in Boston: the undisputed leadership role on a championship contender.

“I think it was the best thing I’ve done honestly,” Irving says. “Like, keep it real. If I was still in Cleveland, I would be … like everything that was foreseen to happen, happened.” Loose translation: If I’d stayed, I’d be stranded on a non-contender, with a lineup built to support a different superstar. “Change is hard sometimes, man,” Irving says, chuckling at the apoplectic reactions to his trade demand. “And deciding to do what’s best for you is not gonna look the same for everyone else. So you have to willfully accept that.” He adds: “I think it was the best move for my career, honestly, because it wasn’t about any particular person or anything like that. It was just time. It was just time. It may not have looked ‘time’ for everyone else, but for me, it was time.”

