‘Best Thing I’ve Done’: Kyrie Irving Relishes Forcing Trade to Celtics

by October 12, 2018
55

Kyrie Irving says forcing his way out of Cleveland last summer was the perfect career move to make.

“It was the best thing I’ve done,” says the All-Star point guard about a decision many considered foolish only a year ago.

Irving, 26, now has what he’s wanted all along in Boston: the undisputed leadership role on a championship contender.

Per Bleacher Report:

“I think it was the best thing I’ve done honestly,” Irving says. “Like, keep it real. If I was still in Cleveland, I would be … like everything that was foreseen to happen, happened.”

Loose translation: If I’d stayed, I’d be stranded on a non-contender, with a lineup built to support a different superstar.

“Change is hard sometimes, man,” Irving says, chuckling at the apoplectic reactions to his trade demand. “And deciding to do what’s best for you is not gonna look the same for everyone else. So you have to willfully accept that.”

He adds: “I think it was the best move for my career, honestly, because it wasn’t about any particular person or anything like that. It was just time. It was just time. It may not have looked ‘time’ for everyone else, but for me, it was time.”

Related
‘I Wasn’t the Face of the Franchise’: Kyrie Irving Looks Back on Cavs Role

   
You Might Also Like
NBA

LeBron James: NBA Finals Streak ‘Means a Lot’

1 hour ago
117
NBA

Business Is Business: Jayson Tatum Was Sent to Destroy Your Favorite Team ☘

22 hours ago
8,352
NBA

‘I Wasn’t the Face of the Franchise’: Kyrie Irving Looks Back on Cavs Role

2 days ago
6,121
NBA

Kevin Love: ‘It’s Not Like I Forgot How to Play Basketball’

3 days ago
3,357
marcus smart jr smith fined
NBA

NBA Fines Marcus Smart, JR Smith after Preseason Altercation

4 days ago
777
NBA

Marcus Smart Ejected After Scuffle with JR Smith

5 days ago
1,765
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Draymond Green: ‘Only Old Age Will Get Us’

1 hour ago
112

LeBron James: NBA Finals Streak ‘Means a Lot’

1 hour ago
117

‘That Would Be Awesome’: Warriors Hope to Land Five Players on Team USA

1 hour ago
888

Jabari Parker: Bench Role ‘Would Be a Huge Adjustment’

1 hour ago
147

‘Best Thing I’ve Done’: Kyrie Irving Relishes Forcing Trade to Celtics

1 hour ago
55