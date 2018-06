There is really nothing like NBA Twitter.

On this year’s #SocialMediaDay, we wanna know which player has the best Twitter fingers in the League.

Peep some of the strong candidates below.

—

LEBRON JAMES

KOBE BRYANT

KEVIN DURANT

JOEL EMBIID

ISAIAH THOMAS

SWAG CHAMP

CJ MCCOLLUM

EVAN TURNER

JAMAL CRAWFORD

Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.

RELATED

Joel Embiid Dunks on Mo Bamba in Pickup Game