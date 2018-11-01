Blake Griffin: ‘This Is a Great Time to Be a Piston’

Blake Griffin has found happiness in Detroit, and refuses to look back.

Griffin, 29, was traded by the LA Clippers six months after inking a five-year, $171-million contract extension last year.

The league leader in touches per game? It's Detroit's Blake Griffin, who has a new playmaking role (and new life) in Motown. For @NYTSports –> https://t.co/10YS4xrsf8 — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) October 31, 2018

The five-time NBA All-Star says he’s found a home with the Pistons, who’ve tasked him with playmaking duties.

Per the NY Times:

“I’ve moved on,” Griffin said. “I feel very happy here. I feel settled. I feel at home. I’m good. “With everything we have going on, with a new arena and a new practice facility being built, to me this is a great time to be a Piston. I’m not looking back.” It didn’t hurt that Griffin, after missing nearly 90 games with multiple injuries over the previous three seasons, enjoyed his first healthy off-season in four years. That enabled him to hire Noah LaRoche, a trainer based in New Hampshire who had worked with [Russell] Westbrook and Diana Taurasi, to direct the most productive summer of game simulation in Griffin’s career. “The past couple summers, I was working just to be able to play,” Griffin said. “This past summer, I was finally working to improve.”

Related

‘I’m Glad We’re Teammates’: Blake Griffin Drops 50 Points on Sixers