Blake Griffin: ‘If it Was My Decision, I’d Be Playing’

by April 15, 2019
Blake Griffin says that if it were up to him, he’d be in uniform for Detroit’s first-round playoff matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Instead, the decision is largely in the hands of the Pistons’ medical staff, according to head coach Dwane Casey.

Griffin reportedly could sit out the entire series due to a sore left knee.

Per The Detroit Free Press:

“If it was pain, I would easily play with pain,” Griffin said following the Pistons’ 121-86 loss at Fiserv Forum.

“If it was just my decision, I would have played.”

He missed the season finale against the New York Knicks, though the Pistons still clinched a playoff spot.

“You sacrifice your body throughout the year,” Griffin said. “You play with little injuries here and there to get to this point so obviously I’m very frustrated. I feel like I’m leaving my guys out there, but I have to do what our organization, our training staff, our doctors think is best.”

