Report: Blazers’ Front Office Plans To Keep Terry Stotts

by May 01, 2018
160
terry stotts blazers

The Blazers‘ front office still plans to keep coach Terry Stotts after the team was swept in the first round of the Playoffs, according to the NYT‘s Marc Stein.

GM Neil Olshey said he won’t overreact to the team’s early exit, but Stein points out that owner Paul Allen could have other plans.

The latest word in coaching circles is that the Blazers prefer to keep Stotts heading into the final year of his contract. […]

What remains to be seen is whether (Blazers GM Neil) Olshey will be making those big calls, or if the Portland owner Paul Allen—now that Allen is no longer occupied by his Seattle Seahawks’ business in the N.F.L. draft—will keep his lead basketball decision-maker in place amid considerable consternation in the Pacific Northwest about the Blazers’ flawed construction.

 
You Might Also Like
NBA

Jusuf Nurkic Wants To Re-Sign With The Portland Trail Blazers

1 week ago
1,049
NBA

Damian Lillard Frustrated By the Pelicans’ Defense

2 weeks ago
2,964
NBA

Damian Lillard: ‘I’ve Just Got to Be Better’

2 weeks ago
1,170
Jrue Holiday
The Post Up

Post Up: Pelicans Win Thriller In Portland While Celtics And Raptors Roll At Home

2 weeks ago
1,456
NBA

Damian Lillard: ‘I Should Be First Team All-NBA’

3 weeks ago
5,708
NBA

Dwyane Wade Says CJ McCollum Is Most Underappreciated Player In NBA

3 weeks ago
2,056

TRENDING


Most Recent
donovan mitchell kobe bryant detail

Donovan Mitchell on Kobe’s Game 1 Analysis: ‘I Watched It Twice Already’

10 mins ago
398
terry stotts blazers

Report: Blazers’ Front Office Plans To Keep Terry Stotts

58 mins ago
160

SLAM’s Top 100 Players Of All-Time: 50-11

2 hours ago
2,683

Kevin Love and DeMar DeRozan Team Up for National Mental Health Month

2 hours ago
209

Report: Stephen Curry to Play Tonight for First Time Since March 8

3 hours ago
245