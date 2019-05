Blazers 97, Nuggets 90 (Series tied 1-1)

Portland earned a gritty win in Game Two against the Nuggets to tie the series 1-1. Six Blazer players notched double-digit scoring, led by CJ McCollum‘s 20 points. Rodney Hood provided much-needed support from the bench with 15 points.

Nikola Jokic was plagued by foul trouble all night, finishing with 16 points for Denver.

The series now heads to Portland for two games.