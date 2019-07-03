The Dallas Mavericks are finalizing a deal with John Wick villain Boban Marjanovic, Marc Stein of the New York Times reports. The productive big man split last season between the Clippers and Sixers.

The deal, which Shams Charania of The Athletic corroborates, will be worth $7 million over two years.

Marjanovic averaged 8.2 points and 5.1 rebounds per game in just over 13 minutes of action for the Sixers after arriving in Philadelphia as part of the Tobias Harris trade.

At every stop throughout his career, Marjanovic has posted historic PER numbers thanks to his soft hands and towering frame. The knock on the big man, of course, is that he struggles to keep up with the pace of today’s NBA thanks to his 7’3″, 290-pound frame.