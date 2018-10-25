Bobby Portis Expected to Miss Several Weeks with Sprained MCL

Chicago Bulls forward Bobby Portis is expected to miss several weeks with a sprained MCL in his right knee, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Sources on @TheAthletic @WatchStadium: Chicago Bulls forward Bobby Portis has suffered a sprained MCL in his right knee and is expected to miss several weeks. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 25, 2018

Portis suffered the injury during Wednesday’s game against the Hornets. So far this season, he was averaging 10.5 points and 10.0 rebounds.

