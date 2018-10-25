Bobby Portis Expected to Miss Several Weeks with Sprained MCL

by October 25, 2018
52

Chicago Bulls forward Bobby Portis is expected to miss several weeks with a sprained MCL in his right knee, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Portis suffered the injury during Wednesday’s game against the Hornets. So far this season, he was averaging 10.5 points and 10.0 rebounds.

RELATED
Kris Dunn to Miss 4-6 Weeks with Moderate MCL Sprain

 
You Might Also Like
NBA

Kris Dunn to Miss 4-6 Weeks with Moderate MCL Sprain

2 days ago
289
NBA

Jabari Parker: Bench Role ‘Would Be a Huge Adjustment’

2 weeks ago
2,392
NBA

Tex Winter, Triangle Offense Architect, Dies at 96

2 weeks ago
2,171
NBA

Derrick Rose 2010-11 MVP Season Highlights 🍿

3 weeks ago
1,402
NBA

Lauri Markkanen to Miss 6-8 Weeks with Elbow Injury

4 weeks ago
827
Zach LaVine
NBA

On The Rise: Zach LaVine is Back and Ready to Put on for Chicago 😤

2 months ago
4,877
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Bobby Portis Expected to Miss Several Weeks with Sprained MCL

33 mins ago
52

Billboard Recruiting Kevin Durant to the Knicks Goes Up Near MSG 👀

1 hour ago
581

Steve Kerr: DeMarcus Cousins to Play ‘David West Role’

2 hours ago
1,097

‘I Was in My Head’: Donovan Mitchell Breaks Out of Slump

2 hours ago
504

Dr. Dish Is Revolutionizing Basketball Training 💪

3 hours ago
103