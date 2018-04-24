Bogdan Bogdanovic To Undergo Surgery on Partially Torn Meniscus

Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic will have surgery to repair a partial tear of the medial meniscus in his left knee.

According to the Kings, Bogdanovic, 25, will undergo surgery today in New York City.

Per team press release:

Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic had a post season MRI at Kaiser Permanente in Sacramento that revealed a slight tear of the medial meniscus in the left knee.

Today, he will undergo a minimally invasive meniscus debridement procedure at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City

