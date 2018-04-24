Bogdan Bogdanovic To Undergo Surgery on Partially Torn Meniscus

Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic will have surgery to repair a partial tear of the medial meniscus in his left knee.
According to the Kings, Bogdanovic, 25, will undergo surgery today in New York City.
🚑 Bogdan Bogdanovic Injury Update » https://t.co/im03hNLENF pic.twitter.com/QOZfLKGw5W
— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) April 24, 2018
Per team press release:
Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic had a post season MRI at Kaiser Permanente in Sacramento that revealed a slight tear of the medial meniscus in the left knee.
Today, he will undergo a minimally invasive meniscus debridement procedure at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City
RELATED:
Team World Defeats Team USA 155-124 at 2018 Rising Stars Game