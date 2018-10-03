Brad Stevens: Celtics ‘Not as Good as Advertised’

by October 03, 2018
330

Celtics head coach Brad Stevens says his team is “not as good as advertised” at the moment.

Boston needs to get its act together and show why it’s favored to win the Eastern Conference, according to Stevens and his players.

Stevens says he “couldn’t be more unimpressed” with the C’s so far this preseason.

Per NBC Sports Boston:

Boston Celtics coach Brad Stevens offered a scathing critique of his team through three exhibition games, declaring that he “couldn’t be more unimpressed,” with Boston’s play thus far.

“We’re not as good as advertised right now,” said Stevens. “So at least we know that.”

Veteran Marcus Morris likewise downplayed concerns and suggested the team will get on the same page.

“I know that happens with me, because I’m like, ‘Psh, it’s preseason. It doesn’t count.’ But like I said, we’re chasing something special. So we’re going to use every game as a building block of getting better.

“We’re the favorites in the East. We need to show that. We need to show competitive nature, we need to show togetherness, we need to show hustle. … Guys are watching. I don’t care if it’s preseason or not, everyone’s watching and expecting to see us playing well. As a unit, we need to.”

