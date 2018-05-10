Brad Stevens Says He’s Not the Coach of the Year

Brad Stevens isn’t about to argue with his fellow head coaches, who named Dwane Casey the bench boss of the year.

Stevens, who inexplicably didn’t earn a single vote from his colleagues, claims he wouldn’t have cast a ballot for himself either.

Humble Brad would have voted himself last in Coach of the Year voting. "I looked at the sheet and there’s no way that I would have voted for me over any of the other 29 people." pic.twitter.com/HeKu6TAYQp — Jay King (@ByJayKing) May 9, 2018

Stevens can console himself with the fact that his Boston Celtics are improbably back in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Per NESN: