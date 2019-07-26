Bradley Beal Remains Committed To The Wizards But Has Reasons To Wait On Signing An Extension.

The Wizards presented Beal with the opportunity to sign a three-year extension worth $112MM but the shooting guard isn’t yet putting pen to paper, David Aldridge of The Athletic. While Beal is grateful for the chance to ink that lucrative of an extension, he may be eligible for a larger, super-max deal next summer (if he makes an All-NBA team) and the year will give him an opportunity to evaluate the long-term strategy of the franchise.

Beal remains committed to the Wizards. He has two years left on his deal and wants to remain in Washington D.C. long-term.

By waiting to see if he’s eligible for the super-max, Beal is taking a risk. However, it does not come without a great reward. Here’s a breakdown of what he’s eligible for now vs. next summer in every scenario (via Albert Nahmad).

Season Current

Extention Summer

2020 Summer

2020

(All-NBA) 2021-22 $34,502,129 $34,502,129 $43,750,000 2022-23 $37,262,299 $37,262,299 $47,250,000 2023-24 $40,022,469 $40,022,469 $50,750,000 2024-25 $42,782,639 $54,250,000 2025-26 $57,750,000 Total $111,786,897 $154,569,536 $253,750,000

Beal has many reasons to wait to sign an extension with the Wizards. If he doesn’t make an All-NBA team during the 2019-20 season, he could still wait it out and attempt to earn the honors during the 2020-21 campaign, as doing so would allow the team to offer him a super-max contract in 2021.