Bradley Beal Remains Committed To The Wizards But Has Reasons To Wait On Signing An Extension.

by July 26, 2019
The Wizards presented Beal with the opportunity to sign a three-year extension worth $112MM but the shooting guard isn’t yet putting pen to paper, David Aldridge of The Athletic. While Beal is grateful for the chance to ink that lucrative of an extension, he may be eligible for a larger, super-max deal next summer (if he makes an All-NBA team) and the year will give him an opportunity to evaluate the long-term strategy of the franchise.

Beal remains committed to the Wizards. He has two years left on his deal and wants to remain in Washington D.C. long-term.

By waiting to see if he’s eligible for the super-max, Beal is taking a risk. However, it does not come without a great reward. Here’s a breakdown of what he’s eligible for now vs. next summer in every scenario (via Albert Nahmad).

SeasonCurrent
Extention		Summer
2020		Summer
2020
(All-NBA)
2021-22$34,502,129$34,502,129$43,750,000
2022-23$37,262,299$37,262,299$47,250,000
2023-24$40,022,469$40,022,469$50,750,000
2024-25$42,782,639$54,250,000
2025-26$57,750,000
Total$111,786,897$154,569,536$253,750,000

Beal has many reasons to wait to sign an extension with the Wizards. If he doesn’t make an All-NBA team during the 2019-20 season, he could still wait it out and attempt to earn the honors during the 2020-21 campaign, as doing so would allow the team to offer him a super-max contract in 2021.

  
