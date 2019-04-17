Brandon Clarke Declares For Draft

by April 17, 2019
86
Brandon Clarke of the Gonzaga Bulldogs

Gonzaga forward Brandon Clarke has become the latest likely lottery pick to announce that he’ll declare for the draft. The junior revealed his decision through Gonzaga’s team web site.

Currently No. 4 on Tankathon’s NBA Draft Big Board, Clarke figures to intrigue teams as June’s draft approaches. He averaged 21.7 points, 11.0 rebounds and a staggering 3.9 blocks per game for the Zags this season.

Clarke measures at 6’8″ but plays much bigger, the real question that teams will need to answer before investing in the 22-year-old will be just how his impressive stat line might translate against NBA competition.

Clarke played a major role in Gonzaga’s run to the Elite Eight this season, his first NCAA campaign since a sophomore season with San Jose State back in 2016-17.

  
