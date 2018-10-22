Brandon Ingram Speaks on Lakers-Rockets Brawl 🎥

by October 22, 2018
At shootaround on Monday, Brandon Ingram spoke to the media about his role in the Lakers-Rockets brawl this past weekend. Ingram was suspended 4 games for instigating the altercation by pushing James Harden, arguing with referee Jason Phillips and throwing an aggressive punch.

Here’s what the young forward had to say about the incident:

“I’m going to take full responsibility for every action that I did. 100 percent, I was wrong for my teammates, but I also stepped up for my teammates, and that’s what I’m going to do 10 times out of 10.”

And here’s video of the fight, which was escalated by Rajon Rondo (3-game suspension) and Chris Paul (2-game suspension):

