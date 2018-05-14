Brett Brown: Sixers Need a ‘High-Level’ Free Agent

Sixers head coach Brett Brown says a “high-level free agent is required” this summer.

Brett Brown boldly says the #Sixers need a high-level free agent to compete for an NBA title https://t.co/AKWr4XXTHJ via @phillydotcom

Brown believes the young, ascendant Sixers have what it takes to attract a marquee name in the offseason.

Per Philly.com:

“I think a high-level free agent is required,” Brown said. “I feel like we have the ability to attract one.”

The coach cited the Sixers’ uptempo style of play as exciting and the modern-day way to play. He talked about the team’s culture and that organization personnel “treat people well here.” And Brown mentioned the city of Philadelphia and its “sport-mad people.”

“When you walk through this door [of the practice facility] and say, ‘I can come to work here everyday,’ that’s a pretty good package,” he said. “At some point when the time is right, I think we need help.”