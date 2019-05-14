Brett Brown to Return as Sixers Head Coach

by May 14, 2019
769

Brett Brown will be back on the Sixers’ bench next season, confirmed managing partner Josh Harris.

There had been speculation about Brown’s job security, which grew after Philadelphia was eliminated in a thrilling seven-game second-round playoff series by the Toronto Raptors.

Sixers players expressed support for their head coach, with Joel Embiid calling “B.S.” on the rumors surrounding Brown possibly getting fired.

Per ESPN and Philly.com:

There had been some uncertainty about Brown returning for his seventh season, but Harris eliminated that doubt in a lengthy meeting with Brown and general manager Elton Brand on Monday that mostly centered on discussions about the franchise’s plans for the offseason.

The Sixers owe Brown nearly $15 million on a contract extension set to start next season, and management was determined to end speculation about his future and begin work on an offseason that includes decisions on retaining two prominent free agents, Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris.

“We all learned it’s hard when you got five guys that can basically score the ball and do a lot of things on the basketball court,” Embiid said. “It’s hard to put it all together. I don’t think he should have anything to worry about.”

He described Brown as an amazing coach, an even better person, and someone for whom he has a lot of love.

“If there was someone to blame [for not reaching the conference finals],” Embiid said, “put it all on me.”

