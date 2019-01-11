Brook Lopez: ‘We Have the Best Player in the League Right Here’

The Milwaukee Bucks have the NBA’s best player, according to center Brook Lopez.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, however, isn’t so sure about that.

Brook Lopez believes Giannis Antetokounmpo is the best player in the NBA. Greek Freak: “I know that one day it might happen. I don't know if I'm there yet, but I'm going to do whatever it takes to get there, because that's what I want to be." https://t.co/hpAosKcFCd — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) January 10, 2019

In a battle of leading MVP candidates Wednesday night, The Greek Freak got the better of James Harden in a 116-109 road win against the Houston Rockets.

Per ESPN:

“All I care about is winning, to be honest with you,” Antetokounmpo said after scoring 27 points, grabbing a career-high 21 rebounds and dishing out 5 assists for the East-leading Bucks in the win. “I know by winning — doing whatever it takes out there, helping your teammates and just leaving it everything on the floor — everything will take care of itself.” If Antetokounmpo needs a campaign manager, Milwaukee big man Brook Lopez seems up to the task. “I definitely think it’s our belief inside this locker room, and a lot just around the league, that we have the best player in the league right here,” Lopez said. “He does it in so many ways. He makes so many of his players better. He’s all over the court constantly. It’s so impressive to watch every night.” Informed that Lopez declared that the Bucks believe he’s the league’s best player, Antetokounmpo smiled and joked that the big man is “my No. 1 fan.” But Antetokounmpo admitted that such status ranks high among his goals. “To be honest with you, all I care about right now is getting better, helping my team win,” Antetokounmpo said. “And [becoming the league’s best player is] going to take care of itself. I know that one day it might happen. I don’t know if I’m there yet, but I’m going to do whatever it takes to get there, because that’s what I want to be.”

