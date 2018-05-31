Bryan Colangelo: ‘Someone’s Out to Get Me’

Sixers president of basketball operations Bryan Colangelo continues to deny the extremely bizarre story that he’s behind multiple secret Twitter accounts that were used to trash the team’s players, rival executives and divulge sensitive medical information.

Colangelo says that “someone’s out to get” him.

Bryan Colangelo tells me via text: "Someone's out to get me. … This is clearly not me." Colangelo adds that he's "hopeful to resolve this soon." — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 30, 2018

Philadelphia and the NBA are investigating the mushrooming scandal.

Per Yahoo Sports:

“Someone’s out to get me,” Colangelo told Yahoo Sports by text. “… This is clearly not me.” Colangelo later told Yahoo Sports that while he can’t be sure someone deliberately set him up, he maintains the accounts are not his. He added that he’s “hopeful to resolve this soon.” The Ringer’s Ben Detrik published a story Tuesday that showed similarities in language and content among five accounts that were frequently used to complain about players Joel Embiid and Markelle Fultz, former Sixers general manager Sam Hinkie and current Toronto Raptors general manager Masai Ujiri, who previously worked under Colangelo in Toronto. Colangelo admitted to using one account mentioned in the report, @phila1234567, but said it was merely to monitor basketball news.

