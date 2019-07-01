Bucks Agree To Deal With Veteran Wing Wesley Matthews

by July 01, 2019
874
Wesley Matthews of the Indiana Pacers

The Milwaukee Bucks have agreed to a deal with veteran wing Wesley Matthews, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Matthews split the 2018-19 campaign across three teams.

In Matthews, Milwuakee will shore up their lineup with a solid, 3-and-D threat that’s no stranger to competitive ball clubs. The 32-year-old played three and a half seasons with the Mavericks before heading to New York in the Kristaps Porzingis trade last season.

Matthews eventually signed on with the Indiana Pacers for their playoff run last spring, his first taste of action after getting bought out of the four-year deal worth close to $70 million that he signed in 2015.

    
