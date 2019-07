The Milwaukee Bucks have agreed to a two-year deal with Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. Thansis is the older brother of 2019 NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

It’s unclear if both years will be guaranteed for the 26-year-old forward. Antetokounmpo’s last taste of NBA action came with the Knicks during the 2015-16 season.

The eldest Antetokounmpo averaged 4.7 points per game in just over 12 minutes of play in EuroLeague action this season. He played for Panathianikos.