Post Up: Bucks Beat Celtics, Advance to Eastern Conference Finals

Celtics 91, Bucks 116 (Milwaukee wins 4-1)

The Bucks are headed to their first Eastern Conference Finals appearance since 2001 after beating the Celtics 4-1 in the second round. Giannis Antetokounmpo paced Milwaukee with 20 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

Kyrie Irving led Boston in scoring with 15 points in the final game of the season — now, eyes turn towards Irving’s impending free agency.

Rockets 99, Warriors 104 (Golden State leads 3-2)

Houston never gave up even as the Warriors mounted a large early lead, but it was Golden State that took a 3-2 series lead on Wednesday. A crazy sequence that could’ve gave Houston the ball down three with just seconds remaining ended up in the Warriors’ hands, and Klay Thompson hit the dagger layup.

The win isn’t all joyous, however, as Kevin Durant left the game with what is being labeled as a right calf strain near the end of the third quarter. Durant will undergo an MRI on Thursday.

