Bucks Coach: ‘There’s Certainly No Place’ for Drake on the Court

Drake, the Raptors’ unofficial mascot, has masterfully trolled Milwaukee and it’s getting under their skin.

Drake, outside of the Raptors locker room: "It's 0-0! It's 0-0!" — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) May 22, 2019

With the Eastern Conference Finals deadlocked at 2-2, Bucks head coach Bud Budenholzer complained about the superstar musician having so much free reign from his courtside perch, where he has laughed at and rubbed Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s free-throw struggles and Nick Nurse‘s shoulders.

Drake was a hot topic of conversation on today’s conference call with Mike Budenholzer. He said, in part, “There’s certainly no place for fans — or whatever Drake is for the raptors — on the court. There’s boundaries and lines for a reason.” — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) May 22, 2019

Toronto has roared back from a 2-0 series deficit, to set up a critical Game 5 Thursday night in Wisconsin.

Latest from @BenSteeleMJS: Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer weighs in on Drake situation in Toronto https://t.co/NUD4vFrJQo via @journalsentinel — Matt Velazquez (@Matt_Velazquez) May 23, 2019

Per The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:

“I see it in some timeouts,” Budenholzer said. “I don’t know of any person attending the game – that isn’t a participant in the game – that has access to the court. “I don’t know how much he’s on the court. Sounds like it is more than I realize. There’s certainly no place for fans – or whatever exactly it is that Drake is for the Toronto Raptors – to be on the court. “There’s boundaries and lines for a reason. The league is generally pretty good at being on top of stuff like that.” Budenholzer didn’t say if he was a fan of Drake’s music. But, according to reports in 2015, the then-Atlanta Hawks coach attended a Drake show with players Jeff Teague and DeMarre Carroll. “Maybe we can get (Milwaukee Brewers star) Christian Yelich to swing a bat as they go to their timeouts or something like that,” Budenholzer said after a long laugh.

