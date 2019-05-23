Bucks Coach: ‘There’s Certainly No Place’ for Drake on the Court

by May 23, 2019
31

Drake, the Raptors’ unofficial mascot, has masterfully trolled Milwaukee and it’s getting under their skin.

With the Eastern Conference Finals deadlocked at 2-2, Bucks head coach Bud Budenholzer complained about the superstar musician having so much free reign from his courtside perch, where he has laughed at and rubbed Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s free-throw struggles and Nick Nurse‘s shoulders.

Toronto has roared back from a 2-0 series deficit, to set up a critical Game 5 Thursday night in Wisconsin.

Per The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:

“I see it in some timeouts,” Budenholzer said. “I don’t know of any person attending the game – that isn’t a participant in the game – that has access to the court.

“I don’t know how much he’s on the court. Sounds like it is more than I realize. There’s certainly no place for fans – or whatever exactly it is that Drake is for the Toronto Raptors – to be on the court.

“There’s boundaries and lines for a reason. The league is generally pretty good at being on top of stuff like that.”

Budenholzer didn’t say if he was a fan of Drake’s music. But, according to reports in 2015, the then-Atlanta Hawks coach attended a Drake show with players Jeff Teague and DeMarre Carroll.

“Maybe we can get (Milwaukee Brewers star) Christian Yelich to swing a bat as they go to their timeouts or something like that,” Budenholzer said after a long laugh.

