Bucks, Eric Bledsoe Agree to Four-Year, $70 Million Extension

by March 02, 2019
37

Eric Bledsoe had himself quite the productive day yesterday.

Early evening, it was reported that Bledsoe, an upcoming unrestricted free agent this summer, had signed a four-year, $70 million extension with the Bucks, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal was completed by Bucks GM Jon Horst and Bledsoe’s agent Rich Paul on Friday.

Then he proceeded to slice up the Los Angeles Lakers to the tune of 31 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists later that night, leading the Bucks to a 131-120 win.

Bledsoe had intimated he wanted to remain with the Bucks long-term, and by extending him now, the Bucks can focus on other pending free agents of theirs, such as Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez and Malcolm Brogdon.

The 29-year-old is in the midst of a career year, averaging 15.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists on a career-high 49 percent from the field.

