Bucks Fined For Giannis Antetokounmpo Comments

September 24, 2019
The NBA has issued a $50,000 fine for the Milwaukee Bucks following general manager Jon Horst’s comments that the organization would offer Giannis Antetokounmpo a supermax contract extension when eligible to receive one.

This, the league claims, was a violation of league rules governing the timing of discussions regarding future player contracts. Technically, of course, Antetokounmpo won’t be eligible for a supermax extension until after the 2019-20 campaign.

Next summer Antetokounmpo will have seven years of service time under his belt and will be one season removed from the expiration of his current rookie scale contract extension.

Despite the fact that it’s nearly a foregone conclusion that Milwaukee, a small market team, would be willing to pay top dollar to retain their MVP, the fine comes amid NBA commissioner Adam Silver’s latest quest to crack down on tampering throughout the league

   
