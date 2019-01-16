Bucks Owner: Medical Staff Nixed a Stephen Curry-for-Andrew Bogut Trade

According Bucks owner Marc Lasry, the team’s medical staff didn’t think Stephen Curry‘s oft-injured ankles were a good long-term bet, so they put the kibosh on a proposed trade for Andrew Bogut during the 2011-12 season.

Whoops.

Lasry bought the team two years later for $550 million, and believes he’s helping build an NBA championship contender in Milwaukee.

Lasry sees the Golden State Warriors as a model franchise, although he did chuckle when Warriors owner Joe Lacob told New York Times Magazine three years ago that the organization is “light years ahead” of the other 29 teams. “I don’t know if they can be light years ahead if they traded Steph Curry to the Bucks for Andrew Bogut,” Lasry says of a proposed trade before he purchased the Bucks, which has been reported as both fact and urban legend. “That was the deal. But the Bucks’ medical staff didn’t think Steph’s ankle would hold up. That killed the deal. So, I don’t know if that’s being light years. It’s luck. And that’s fine.” Lasry then smiled and added, “I think we got rid of that medical staff when we bought the team.”

