Bucks Owner: Medical Staff Nixed a Stephen Curry-for-Andrew Bogut Trade

by January 16, 2019
162

According Bucks owner Marc Lasry, the team’s medical staff didn’t think Stephen Curry‘s oft-injured ankles were a good long-term bet, so they put the kibosh on a proposed trade for Andrew Bogut during the 2011-12 season.

Whoops.

Lasry bought the team two years later for $550 million, and believes he’s helping build an NBA championship contender in Milwaukee.

Per The Athletic:

Lasry sees the Golden State Warriors as a model franchise, although he did chuckle when Warriors owner Joe Lacob told New York Times Magazine three years ago that the organization is “light years ahead” of the other 29 teams.

“I don’t know if they can be light years ahead if they traded Steph Curry to the Bucks for Andrew Bogut,” Lasry says of a proposed trade before he purchased the Bucks, which has been reported as both fact and urban legend. “That was the deal. But the Bucks’ medical staff didn’t think Steph’s ankle would hold up. That killed the deal. So, I don’t know if that’s being light years. It’s luck. And that’s fine.”

Lasry then smiled and added, “I think we got rid of that medical staff when we bought the team.”

Related
Owner Joe Lacob: Warriors ‘Light-Years Ahead’ of Other NBA Teams

   
You Might Also Like
warriors post up
The Post Up

Post Up: Warriors Have Red-Hot Shooting Night vs Nuggets 🔥

1 hour ago
159
NBA

Dion Waiters: ‘F**k Patience. I Want to Play’

2 hours ago
84
robin lopez buyout bulls
NBA

Report: Bulls Won’t Negotiate Buyout with Robin Lopez

2 days ago
938
Kicks

NBA Kicks of the Night

2 days ago
2,117
NBA

Steve Kerr: Luka Doncic ‘Sure Looks Like an All-Star’

2 days ago
2,610
NBA

‘Why Even Run Plays?’ Stephen Curry Torches Dallas for 48 Points

2 days ago
8,716

TRENDING


Most Recent
warriors post up

Post Up: Warriors Have Red-Hot Shooting Night vs Nuggets 🔥

1 hour ago
159

Dion Waiters: ‘F**k Patience. I Want to Play’

2 hours ago
84

‘I Do Want to Beat Those Guys’: Jimmy Butler Enjoys Win vs Minny

2 hours ago
59

Terry Rozier: Boston Celtics ‘Too Talented’

2 hours ago
82

Bucks Owner: Medical Staff Nixed a Stephen Curry-for-Andrew Bogut Trade

2 hours ago
162