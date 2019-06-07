Bucks Sign GM Jon Horst To Extension

by June 07, 2019
89
Jon Horst of the Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks have extended the contract of general manager Jon Horst for three seasons, Adrian of Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. The team has also publicly confirmed the extension in a press release without specifying the number of year.

Horst has been at the helm of the Milwaukee franchise for two seasons, including the team’s most successful campaign since 1980-81. A big part of the Bucks’ 60-win 2018-19 campaign was the front office’s decision to hire head coach Mike Budenholzer last summer.

Horst initially joined the franchise in June 2017, since then he’s drafted Malcolm Brogdon, brought aboard several contributing veteran rotation pieces and overseen the development of team stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton.

Prior to joining the Bucks organization, initially in 2008, Horst had served in the Pistons’ front office.

   
You Might Also Like

Giannis Antetokounmpo: ‘I Gotta Be More Skilled’

1 week ago
34,959

The NBA Spoke to Drake About His Courtside Antics

1 week ago
30,115

Bucks Owner: Giannis Antetokounmpo ‘Wants to Be Here’

1 week ago
5,016

Doc Rivers: Kawhi Leonard the ‘Most Like Jordan That We’ve Seen’

1 week ago
7,200
Timberwolves mascot

Timberwolves To Hire Sachin Gupta As VP of Basketball Ops

2 weeks ago
884

Giannis Antetokounmpo: ‘I Want Everyone Back’

2 weeks ago
8,938

TRENDING


Most Recent

Post Up: Kawhi Leonard Scores 36 Points to Give Toronto 3-1 Lead

3 hours ago
229

Kahlil Whitney & Cassius Stanley Were WORKING During the Iverson Classic | SLAM Practice

9 hours ago
68
Jon Horst of the Milwaukee Bucks

Bucks Sign GM Jon Horst To Extension

10 hours ago
89

Steve Kerr: ‘Good Chance’ Kevin Durant Plays in Game 5 or 6 of NBA Finals

11 hours ago
10,047
Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns

NBA Will Return To Mexico With Two 2019-20 Contests

12 hours ago
639