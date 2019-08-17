Bucks Sign Jaylen Adams To Exhibit 10 Contract

The Milwaukee Bucks have signed Jaylen Adams to an exhibit 10 contract, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel writes. Adams spent last season on a two-way deal with the Atlanta Hawks that was eventually converted into a multiyear deal.

Undrafted in 2018, Adams played a minor role with Atlanta’s big league club, carving out playing time in 34 contests. He averaged 3.2 points and 1.9 assists per game in just over 12 minutes per game of action.

Adams had a partially guaranteed 2019-20 year with Atlanta but was waived earlier this summer. He’ll now latch on with the Bucks in hopes of cracking the team’s regular season roster.

If Adams is cut by the franchise, he’ll have exhibit 10 incentive to join the organization’s Wisconsin Herd G League affiliate.