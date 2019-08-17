Bucks Sign Jaylen Adams To Exhibit 10 Contract

by August 17, 2019
64
Jaylen Adams of the Atlanta Hawks

MOST RECENT

The Milwaukee Bucks have signed Jaylen Adams to an exhibit 10 contract, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel writes. Adams spent last season on a two-way deal with the Atlanta Hawks that was eventually converted into a multiyear deal.

Undrafted in 2018, Adams played a minor role with Atlanta’s big league club, carving out playing time in 34 contests. He averaged 3.2 points and 1.9 assists per game in just over 12 minutes per game of action.

Adams had a partially guaranteed 2019-20 year with Atlanta but was waived earlier this summer. He’ll now latch on with the Bucks in hopes of cracking the team’s regular season roster.

If Adams is cut by the franchise, he’ll have exhibit 10 incentive to join the organization’s Wisconsin Herd G League affiliate.

    
You Might Also Like
Malachi Richardson of the Golden State Warriors

Malachi Richardson Signs Deal In Israeli League

4 hours ago
161
Rayjon Tucker of the Milwaukee Bucks

Rayjon Tucker Signs Exhibit 10 Deal With Bucks

4 hours ago
66
Jarell Martin of the Orlando Magic

Cavaliers Sign Jarell Martin To One-Year Contract

24 hours ago
460
Patrick Patterson of the Oklahoma City Thunder

Patrick Patterson Agrees To Deal With Los Angeles Clippers

2 days ago
1,966
Zhou Qi of the Houston Rockets

Former Rockets Center Zhou Qi Signs Contract In China

2 days ago
3,382
Demetrius Jackson of the Philadelphia 76ers

Lakers Sign Demetrius Jackson To Exhibit 10 Contract

4 days ago
236

TRENDING


Most Recent
De'Aaron Fox of Team USA

De’Aaron Fox Withdraws From Team USA Ahead Of FIBA World Cup

3 hours ago
1,259
Malachi Richardson of the Golden State Warriors

Malachi Richardson Signs Deal In Israeli League

4 hours ago
161
Rayjon Tucker of the Milwaukee Bucks

Rayjon Tucker Signs Exhibit 10 Deal With Bucks

4 hours ago
66
jimma gatwech jalen green dunk contest

Jimma vs Jalen Green! Epic Dunk Contest at SLAM Summer Classic 🔥

4 hours ago
71
mitchell rubio fiba

Donovan Mitchell vs Ricky Rubio!? 👀 USA vs Spain Full Highlights

5 hours ago
111
Jaylen Adams of the Atlanta Hawks

Bucks Sign Jaylen Adams To Exhibit 10 Contract

5 hours ago
64