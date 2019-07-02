The Chicago Bulls have agreed to a two-year deal with big man Luke Kornet, Shams Charania of The Athletic tweets. Kornet spent last season with the New York Knicks.

In Kornet the Bulls will add a five that’s capable of stepping out beyond the arc. Kornet averaged 7.0 points per game for the Knicks and shot .365 from beyond the arc. When given over 20 minutes a night, Kornet logged a respectable 13.1 points and 5.1 boards per game.

Kornet will battle for backup center minutes behind sophomore Wendell Carter Jr.