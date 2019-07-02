The Chicago Bulls have agreed to terms on a three-year, $9 million deal with point guard Ryan Arcidiacono, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. Arcidiacono was a restricted free agent.

The return of Arcidiacono will give the Bulls another familiar rotation piece. The 25-year-old averaged 6.7 points and 3.3 assists in his sophomore season.

Arcidiacono will compete for minutes at the point guard position alongside Kris Dunn and incoming lottery pick Coby White. The Bulls have also agreed to terms with Tomas Satoransky who can fill minutes at the one.