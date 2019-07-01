Bulls, Wizards Agree To Tomas Satoransky Sign-And-Trade

by July 01, 2019
459
Tomas Satoransky of the Washington Wizards

The Chicago Bulls have agreed to acquire Tomas Satoransky in a sign-and-trade with the Washington Wizards, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Satoransky will sign on in the Windy City, to a three-year, $30 million contract.

The Wizards will in turn get a series of draft assets, including the reduction of protections on a previously traded 2023 second-round pick. They’ll also get an additional flexible 2020 second-round pick and the right to pick swap seconds in 2022.

Satoransky has established himself as a high-ceiling backup point guard over the course of the past two seasons, filling in admirably for the injured John Wall. Now the 6’7″ 27-year-old could get even more of an opportunity to showcase his versatility.

Satoransky averaged 8.9 points and 5.0 assists for the Wizards last season but saw those jump in the second half of the year. Satoransky averaged 11.1 points, 7.1 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game in February.

The Bulls will have a number of point guard options to choose from in 2019-20 with Satoransky, incoming rookie Coby White and last year’s starter Kris Dunn all capable of manning the position.

     
