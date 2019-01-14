Report: Bulls Won’t Negotiate Buyout with Robin Lopez

The Chicago Bulls don’t intend to negotiate a buyout with Robin Lopez, according to Yahoo’s Chris Haynes.

The Bulls reportedly would prefer to trade Lopez—an expiring contract—for an asset, per Haynes.

If a buyout is reached, however, Lopez reportedly would have his sights set on joining the Warriors.

Lopez’s representation has been in discussions with the Bulls’ front office about an exit strategy since late December, sources told Yahoo Sports, but the franchise intends to stand firm.