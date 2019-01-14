Report: Bulls Won’t Negotiate Buyout with Robin Lopez

by January 14, 2019
138
robin lopez buyout bulls

The Chicago Bulls don’t intend to negotiate a buyout with Robin Lopez, according to Yahoo’s Chris Haynes.

The Bulls reportedly would prefer to trade Lopez—an expiring contract—for an asset, per Haynes.

If a buyout is reached, however, Lopez reportedly would have his sights set on joining the Warriors.

The Chicago Bulls are adamant that they will not negotiate a buyout with center Robin Lopez, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

Lopez’s representation has been in discussions with the Bulls’ front office about an exit strategy since late December, sources told Yahoo Sports, but the franchise intends to stand firm.

