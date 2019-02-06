‘It’s a Business’: Kyle Lowry Not Sweating Trade Rumors

Kyle Lowry isn’t fretting over rumors that Toronto may ship him out of town by Thursday’s trade deadline.

“It’s a business,” the All-Star point guard reasons.

New ESPN story: “I think they will make decisions for themselves, and they’ll do what’s best for them.” Kyle Lowry talks to ESPN about his name emerging in trade talks on the eve of the NBA’s trade deadline. https://t.co/SfHkm68Wud

The 32-year-old says the Toronto Raptors, ultimately, will do what’s best for their organization.

Per ESPN:

“I think they will make decisions for themselves, and they’ll do what’s best for them,” Lowry told ESPN after scoring 20 points to go with six assists and two steals in a 119-107 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday. “I don’t think there’s one thing I can say or do [to change that], you know what I mean?

“I think that’s just how they work, and they operate. They make moves, and they make moves for the best of the organization. If they do something that will be their feeling to whatever the organization thinks is best for them.”

Lowry has been discussed as a piece in a potential deal with the Memphis Grizzlies, sources confirmed to ESPN. He admitted he was surprised that his name had come up at all, and that he hasn’t been contacted by anyone in Toronto’s front office about a potential deal.

“No, I haven’t heard anything,” Lowry said. “Reassurance would be great, but at the end of the day, they don’t have to call me. My job is, as a player, to go out here and do my job. If they want to call me, that’d be great. I would appreciate it. But if they don’t, I understand.

“It’s a business. I know that’s such a cliche, but if they wanted to call me, I’m sure they would. I’ve been here six years, and I’ve given a lot to this organization. I’m sure if they were going to trade me, they’d say, ‘Hey, Kyle, this is what’s on the table.'”