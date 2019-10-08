Cam Reddish Pain-Free In Preseason Debut

by October 08, 2019
811
Cam Reddish of the Atlanta Hawks

MOST RECENT

While much of the attention was on the No. 1 overall pick starting for the New Orleans Pelicans, Atlanta Hawks rookie Cam Reddish made his preseason debut after a season recovering from core muscle surgery.

The rookie told The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner that he was finally able to play without feeling pain, which wasn’t the case during his lone season at Duke.

It was different. All last year I was getting treatment. I was finally able to go out there and not feel anything. That was a plus,” Reddish told Kirschner.

It was revealed prior to the 2019 NBA Draft in June that Reddish would need to undergo a surgical procedure to resolve the nagging core muscle injury and as a result he was unable to play in summer league.

Despite the offseason spent rehabilitating, Reddish looked dialed in during his first game. The 19-year-old forward scored 11 points in 15 minutes of action on 4-7 shooting, including 3-4 from beyond the arc.

   
You Might Also Like

Rich Paul: Bucks Would’ve Reached NBA Finals With Anthony Davis

5 hours ago
1,913

Adam Silver: NBA to Protect ‘Employees’ Freedom of Speech’

6 hours ago
245
Michael Porter Jr. of the Denver Nuggets

Michael Porter Jr. Fully Cleared Ahead Of Debut

6 hours ago
1,462

Alvin Gentry: Don’t Compare Zion Williamson to LeBron James

9 hours ago
1,486

Pistons Owner: Keeping Andre Drummond a Priority

12 hours ago
222

Marcus Morris: Knicks ‘Not Taking Any Sh*t’

12 hours ago
756

TRENDING


Most Recent
Cam Reddish of the Atlanta Hawks

Cam Reddish Pain-Free In Preseason Debut

4 hours ago
811
Kavion PIppen of Southern Illinois

Warriors Sign Big Man Kavion Pippen

5 hours ago
1,105

Kevin Durant: ‘The Cool Thing Now is Not the Knicks’

5 hours ago
285

Rich Paul: Bucks Would’ve Reached NBA Finals With Anthony Davis

5 hours ago
1,913

Adam Silver: NBA to Protect ‘Employees’ Freedom of Speech’

6 hours ago
245

GREEN LIGHT: Jaylen Brown’s Got His Foot on the Gas 🚦

6 hours ago
984