Cam Reddish Pain-Free In Preseason Debut

While much of the attention was on the No. 1 overall pick starting for the New Orleans Pelicans, Atlanta Hawks rookie Cam Reddish made his preseason debut after a season recovering from core muscle surgery.

The rookie told The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner that he was finally able to play without feeling pain, which wasn’t the case during his lone season at Duke.

“It was different. All last year I was getting treatment. I was finally able to go out there and not feel anything. That was a plus,” Reddish told Kirschner.

It was revealed prior to the 2019 NBA Draft in June that Reddish would need to undergo a surgical procedure to resolve the nagging core muscle injury and as a result he was unable to play in summer league.

Despite the offseason spent rehabilitating, Reddish looked dialed in during his first game. The 19-year-old forward scored 11 points in 15 minutes of action on 4-7 shooting, including 3-4 from beyond the arc.