Caris LeVert Suffers Dislocated Foot, Expected to Return This Season 🙏

by November 13, 2018
102

Nets fans can breathe a sigh of relief.

Although Caris LeVert landed awkwardly yesterday in Minnesota and had to be carted off, results came back and it’s only a dislocated right foot. Surgery will not be required and LeVert is expected to return this season.

Through 14 games, the young guard is averaging 18.4 points and shooting 47.5 percent from the field, as the Nets are currently 6-8.

Get well soon, Caris.

