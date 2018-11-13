Caris LeVert Suffers Dislocated Foot, Expected to Return This Season 🙏

Nets fans can breathe a sigh of relief.

Although Caris LeVert landed awkwardly yesterday in Minnesota and had to be carted off, results came back and it’s only a dislocated right foot. Surgery will not be required and LeVert is expected to return this season.

UPDATE: Caris LeVert was diagnosed with a subtalar dislocation of the right foot. Surgery will not be required and he will begin rehabilitation with the Nets performance staff. — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) November 13, 2018

There's real confidence within the Nets that LeVert will be able to return this season. https://t.co/Sjmi68KhPP — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 13, 2018

Through 14 games, the young guard is averaging 18.4 points and shooting 47.5 percent from the field, as the Nets are currently 6-8.

Get well soon, Caris.

