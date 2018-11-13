Caris LeVert Suffers Dislocated Foot, Expected to Return This Season 🙏

Nets fans can breathe a sigh of relief.
Although Caris LeVert landed awkwardly yesterday in Minnesota and had to be carted off, results came back and it’s only a dislocated right foot. Surgery will not be required and LeVert is expected to return this season.
UPDATE: Caris LeVert was diagnosed with a subtalar dislocation of the right foot. Surgery will not be required and he will begin rehabilitation with the Nets performance staff.
There's real confidence within the Nets that LeVert will be able to return this season. https://t.co/Sjmi68KhPP
Through 14 games, the young guard is averaging 18.4 points and shooting 47.5 percent from the field, as the Nets are currently 6-8.
Get well soon, Caris.