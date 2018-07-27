Carmelo Anthony: ‘Only I Know’ When to Accept Bench Role

by July 27, 2018
930

Carmelo Anthony says that only he knows when it’ll be time for him to accept a sixth man role.

The 34-year-old feels he still has plenty left in the tank after 15 seasons.

Melo was hurt by the criticism he received during his brief stint with the OKC Thunder last season.

Per The Undefeated:

“I was more hurt because a lot of people just take the last six months,” he said. “That’s what you start to become. That becomes your story. For me, out of all the work I put in the NBA — wins, losses, points scored, whatever — to be judged off of six months of a year overshadowed 15 years of what you’ve accomplished. That’s the hurtful part.”

One of the moments that stood out from the Thunder’s tumultuous season was Anthony laughing when he was asked if he’d ever consider coming off the bench. For some, that was just the latest evidence of Melo’s selfishness.

But Pissed Off Melo has a message for you.

“I know how to play this game of basketball,” he said. “I’ve been playing it for a long time. When I feel like I’m ready to take that role, then I’ll take that role. Only I know when it’s best for me to take that role. I’m not going to do that in a situation where I still know my capabilities and what I can do. And at the end of the day, the people who really matter know my capabilities and what I can still do. You start getting to the media and debates, it’s going to always be kind of back-and-forth.”

Related
Carmelo Anthony: Offseason Turmoil the ‘New Norm’

   
You Might Also Like
NBA

Paul George: OKC Took ‘Awesome Gamble’ on Him

3 hours ago
1,017
NBA

Kevin Durant: LeBron James to the Lakers a ‘Perfect Move’

1 day ago
5,072
NBA

Anthony Davis ‘a Little Shocked’ DeMarcus Cousins Joined the Warriors

1 day ago
5,419
NBA

Carmelo Anthony: Offseason Turmoil the ‘New Norm’

1 day ago
3,799
NBA

Isaiah Thomas Says He Deserved a Max Deal Prior to Hip Injury

3 days ago
5,014
NBA

Isaiah Thomas Discussed Possible Return to the Celtics

4 days ago
3,293
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Carmelo Anthony: ‘Only I Know’ When to Accept Bench Role

2 hours ago
930

Paul George: OKC Took ‘Awesome Gamble’ on Him

3 hours ago
1,017

Kevin Durant Unfazed By Criticism of DeMarcus Cousins Signing

4 hours ago
1,099

Kyrie Irving He Will ‘Easily’ Be Ready for Training Camp

5 hours ago
323

LeBron James: ‘I Still Regret Giving My 14-Year-Old My Name’

5 hours ago
4,867