Carmelo Anthony: ‘Only I Know’ When to Accept Bench Role

Carmelo Anthony says that only he knows when it’ll be time for him to accept a sixth man role.

The 34-year-old feels he still has plenty left in the tank after 15 seasons.

"(Carmelo Anthony) is at a fascinating crossroads. He is 34 years old and coming off arguably his worst season, with career lows in overall field goal percentage and 3-point shooting."

Melo was hurt by the criticism he received during his brief stint with the OKC Thunder last season.

“I was more hurt because a lot of people just take the last six months,” he said. “That’s what you start to become. That becomes your story. For me, out of all the work I put in the NBA — wins, losses, points scored, whatever — to be judged off of six months of a year overshadowed 15 years of what you’ve accomplished. That’s the hurtful part.” One of the moments that stood out from the Thunder’s tumultuous season was Anthony laughing when he was asked if he’d ever consider coming off the bench. For some, that was just the latest evidence of Melo’s selfishness. But Pissed Off Melo has a message for you. “I know how to play this game of basketball,” he said. “I’ve been playing it for a long time. When I feel like I’m ready to take that role, then I’ll take that role. Only I know when it’s best for me to take that role. I’m not going to do that in a situation where I still know my capabilities and what I can do. And at the end of the day, the people who really matter know my capabilities and what I can still do. You start getting to the media and debates, it’s going to always be kind of back-and-forth.”

