Report: Carmelo Anthony Plans To Opt-In To Contract

Carmelo Anthony plans to opt-in to the final year of his contract worth $27.9 million with the Thunder, according to the NYT‘s Marc Stein.

During his final interview with media this season, Anthony, 34, said OKC didn’t have a plan to utilize his talents.

Carmelo Anthony does not intend to opt out of his current contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to a person familiar with Anthony’s decision. Anthony has until Saturday at midnight (Eastern) to exercise the option that would make him a free agent July 1 — provided he were willing to walk away from the $27.9 million he is owed next season. But he is planning to let the deadline pass quietly and keep his current contract in effect, according to the person, who was not authorized to discuss the situation publicly.

