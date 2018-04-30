Carmelo: Thunder Had ‘No Strategy To Me Being Here’

Carmelo Anthony says the Thunder didn’t have a plan to utilize his talents this season.

During his exit interview, Carmelo said OKC’s roster was just “thrown together” at the last minute, adding, “It wasn’t no strategy to me being here” (starting at 6:27):

“I think the player that they wanted me to be and needed me to be was for the sake of this season because everything was just thrown together and it wasn’t anything that was planned out. “It wasn’t no strategy to me being here. Me being a part of the actual system and what type of player and things like that. “As far as being effective as that type of player, I don’t think I can be effective. I was willing to accept that challenge in that role. “But I think I bring a little bit more to the game as far as being more knowledgable in what I still can do as a basketball player.”

