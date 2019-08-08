Carmelo Anthony Was Turned Down By USA Basketball

by August 08, 2019
2,290

MOST RECENT

Carmelo Anthony tried to join USA Basketball this summer, but was turned down by its czar, Jerry Colangelo.

Melo’s participation “would’ve been more of a distraction,” according to Colangelo.

Team USA has been rebuffed by a number of superstars this offseason, but Colangelo believes it has enough to win the FIBA World Cup in China.

Per The Athletic:

“First of all, I had a great relationship with Melo. He did a great job. He actually might have been as good or better in international play as he was in the NBA. Point is, he was very good in international play,” Colangelo said.

“I understood why the agent, he’s looking to get him the exposure, looking to get him another shot. But the only way (Anthony) can really be satisfied is for him to have another shot in the NBA, with another team and recently, he’s been aggressive media-wise, letting people know, ‘I feel like I can still play. I just need an opportunity, blah, blah, blah.’ With us, that would’ve been more of a distraction, as we discussed it. We need to focus on this team concept. We have a bunch of new guys and we’re going to go with this new group. And when you insert a different element and it detracts in any way, you lose it. That was it. That’s no reflection on Carmelo. I love the guy. But I don’t think it would’ve been healthy for our program at this time.”

Anthony participated in all but two international competitions since Colangelo took over USA Basketball in 2005 with a mantra to restore this country’s reputation and ranking.

Related Chauncey Billups: ‘Scoring 30 Meant Too Much’ to Carmelo Anthony

     
You Might Also Like
Michael Beasley of the Los Angeles Lakers

Michael Beasley Suspended Five Games For Violating Anti-Drug Policy

5 mins ago
67

HOOP DREAMS: Players Compete for Potential Spot in 3v3 at 2020 Olympics

1 hour ago
64

Kyle Kuzma: ‘I Am Capable’ of Being Third Superstar for Lakers

16 hours ago
1,790

Kevin Durant Claps Back at Raptors Fans Who Cheered Achilles Injury

16 hours ago
1,642

LeBron James Organized Pre-Training Camp Workouts for the Lakers

16 hours ago
7,098

Kevin Durant: ‘If I Was Leaving the Warriors, it Was Always Going to Be for the Nets’

16 hours ago
1,701

TRENDING


Most Recent
Michael Beasley of the Los Angeles Lakers

Michael Beasley Suspended Five Games For Violating Anti-Drug Policy

5 mins ago
67

SLAM Summer Classic Vol. 2 Is Coming to Dyckman Park 🗽

24 mins ago
13

HOOP DREAMS: Players Compete for Potential Spot in 3v3 at 2020 Olympics

1 hour ago
64

Carmelo Anthony Was Turned Down By USA Basketball

3 hours ago
2,290
Kawhi Leonard and Paul George of the Los Angeles Clippers

Opening Day, Full Release Date For 2019-20 NBA Schedule Revealed

5 hours ago
7,022

Kyle Kuzma: ‘I Am Capable’ of Being Third Superstar for Lakers

16 hours ago
1,790