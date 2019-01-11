‘He Carried Us’: LaMarcus Adridge Drops 56 Points on the Thunder

by January 11, 2019


LaMarcus Aldridge pumped in a career-high 56 points Thursday night, leading the San Antonio Spurs past the visiting OKC Thunder in a wild 154-147 double-overtime win.San Antonio also set a franchise record by making its first 14 three-pointers.

Russell Westbrook finished with a ridiculous statline of 24 points, 24 assists and 13 rebounds in the loss.

Per the AP:

“He carried us,” Spurs point guard Derrick White said. “It was fun to watch.”

Aldridge had seven points in the second overtime and White added four points, a steal and a critical block of Jerami Grant at the rim with San Antonio up 148-144 with less than two minutes remaining. White finished with 23 points and Marco Belinelli made all five of his 3-point attempts while scoring 19 points for the Spurs, who have won seven straight at home.

Westbrook had only three turnovers in 50 minutes.

“I take a lot of pride (in triple-doubles),” Westbrook said. “I do other things that impact winning, impact the team and then I feel like I’m the best at all those other things. So, I do it every night.”

Post Up: LaMarcus Aldridge Drops 5️⃣6️⃣, Russell Westbrook Dishes 2️⃣4️⃣ Dimes in 2OT

   
