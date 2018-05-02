Cavs Implement $100 Fine For Biting on DeRozan’s Pump Fake

by May 02, 2018
Just like last year, the Cleveland Cavaliers are fining players $100 each time they bite on DeMar DeRozan‘s pump fake.

In a story by ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, Tristan Thompson delivered one of the realest quotes of the postseason.

“I’m not trying to give up that money. I just had a kid, so I’m just trying to save up for their college tuition,” Thompson joked.

[Thompson] didn’t bite on pump fakes that DeRozan tried to throw at him. The Cavs have a standing $100 fine for falling for DeRozan’s trap, and Thompson didn’t want to pay.

“I’m not trying to give up that money,” Thompson said. “I just had a kid, so I’m just trying to save up for their college tuition.”

