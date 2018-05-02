Cavs Implement $100 Fine For Biting on DeRozan’s Pump Fake

Just like last year, the Cleveland Cavaliers are fining players $100 each time they bite on DeMar DeRozan‘s pump fake.

In a story by ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, Tristan Thompson delivered one of the realest quotes of the postseason.

“I’m not trying to give up that money. I just had a kid, so I’m just trying to save up for their college tuition,” Thompson joked.

With LeBron James having a rare off night, the Cavs were headed for a moral victory. They ended up with a real one https://t.co/9e6y01Yaxi — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) May 2, 2018

