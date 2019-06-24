Cavaliers Agree To Two-Way Deal With Kansas State Forward Dean Wade

by June 24, 2019
83
Dean Wade of the Kansas State Wildcats

The Cleveland Cavaliers will sign undrafted Kansas State forward Dean Wade to a two-way contract, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports. The four-year senior averaged 12.9 points and 6.2 rebound per game in his final NCAA season.

Wade will formally ink the deal when the 2019-20 season officially begins and brace for a season split between Cleveland’s big league club and their G League affiliate in Canton.

Wade should provide value for the Charge as a stretch four with a prolific track record. In 2018-19, Wade shot .418 from beyond the arc and shot .440 the year prior.

    
