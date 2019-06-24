The Cleveland Cavaliers will sign undrafted Kansas State forward Dean Wade to a two-way contract, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports. The four-year senior averaged 12.9 points and 6.2 rebound per game in his final NCAA season.

Wade will formally ink the deal when the 2019-20 season officially begins and brace for a season split between Cleveland’s big league club and their G League affiliate in Canton.

Wade should provide value for the Charge as a stretch four with a prolific track record. In 2018-19, Wade shot .418 from beyond the arc and shot .440 the year prior.