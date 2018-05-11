Cavs Laugh Off Hood’s Apology For Not Entering Game

Rodney Hood says his Cavaliers teammates laughed off his apology when he addressed the team about his refusal to enter Game 4 against the Raptors in garbage time.

During practice on Thursday, Hood said the team joked that they’ve overcome far greater distractions this season (starting at 2:11):

Do you think your teammates understand what happened? Hood: “Yeah, they was laughing at me when I apologized to my teammates. “They was like, ‘Hood, that’s not really a distraction’ because of everything they’ve been through this year. “So they all took light of it, they understand. So it wasn’t anything, really.”

RELATED:

Rodney Hood Refused To Enter Game 4 In 4th Quarter