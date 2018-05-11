Cavs Laugh Off Hood’s Apology For Not Entering Game

by May 11, 2018
Rodney Hood says his Cavaliers teammates laughed off his apology when he addressed the team about his refusal to enter Game 4 against the Raptors in garbage time.

During practice on Thursday, Hood said the team joked that they’ve overcome far greater distractions this season (starting at 2:11):

Do you think your teammates understand what happened?

Hood: “Yeah, they was laughing at me when I apologized to my teammates.

“They was like, ‘Hood, that’s not really a distraction’ because of everything they’ve been through this year.

“So they all took light of it, they understand. So it wasn’t anything, really.”

Rodney Hood Refused To Enter Game 4 In 4th Quarter

 
