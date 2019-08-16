Cavaliers Sign Jarell Martin To One-Year Contract

The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed 25-year-old Jarell Martin to a one-year contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. The forward spent last season with the Orlando Magic.

Martin’s non-guaranteed deal will give him an opportunity to crack the rotation of incoming head coach John Beilien. Martin played sparingly with the Magic in 2018-19 after several years with the Memphis Grizzlies.

In the 11 games where Martin logged more than 10 minutes of action last year, he avearged 4.9 points and 3.3 rebounds per game.

Martin was the No. 25 pick of the 2015 NBA Draft.