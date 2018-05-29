After the Cavaliers won Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday, cameras caught the team celebrating in the locker room by bumping Meek Mill’s “Dreams & Nightmares”:

🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on May 27, 2018 at 11:28pm PDT

According to head coach Ty Lue, who can be seen in the video rapping along, the Cavs coaching staff actually listens to “Dreams & Nightmares” before every single game to get hyped up:

Tyronn Lue says the Cavs coaching staff actually listens to Meek Milll’s “Dreams & Nightmares” in the coaches office before every game. That’s what led to that postgame scene after Game 7 in Boston. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) May 29, 2018

No wonder the squad made it to the Finals.

